Arizona Visits Boulder for Clash with Colorado

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-2) hit the road for a Pac-12 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-2) this Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. MST with a television broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Arizona is 4-0 against Colorado in Boulder since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2012.

They aim to maintain that perfect Pac-12-era Folsom Field record and grab their first victory of the season this weekend. A complete game preview is below:

Arizona will face Colorado on the road on Saturday to get to the halfway point of the regular season.

The Wildcats are 8-15 all-time against the Buffaloes and 5-6 all-time in Boulder. Arizona has found extensive recent success against Colorado, having won seven of nine matchups since 2012.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. MST (1:30 local time) on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth will be on the call.

Arizona allows an average of just 154 passing yards per game, which is second in the Pac-12 and fifth in the nation. Last time out against UCLA, the Bruins had just 82 passing yards on 8-for-19 passing for an average of 4.3 yards per attempt. UCLA had just three passing yards in the first half last weekend.

Through five games, Stanley Berryhill III has a team-high 40 receptions for an average of eight per game, which is second in the Pac-12 and seventh in the nation. His 79.4 yards per game is the second-most in the Pac-12.

Anthony Pandy had a career-high 13 tackles vs. UCLA and leads the team with 42 tackles this season. His 8.4 tackles per game is the fourth-most in the Pac-12.

Arizona has converted 69% of the time on fourth downs this season, the second-best rate in the Pac-12.

The Wildcats have held three of their first five opponents under 400 yards of offense. Across the 2019 and 2020 seasons, spanning 17 games, Arizona held their opponents under 400 yards just one time. In those three games, Arizona has outgained their opponent.

