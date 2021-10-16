FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and 90s for your Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A ridge of high pressure will push temperatures back above normal this weekend. Expect some easterly breezes through Saturday. A trough brushing by to our north early next week will result in several degrees of cooling, along with locally breezy conditions at times. Another ridge and more warming is expected the second half of the next week along with continued dry conditions.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Breezy to gusty.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy conditions.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy to gusty.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy to gusty.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

