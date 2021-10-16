Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and 90s for your Saturday

Above normal temperatures this weekend and cooling down next week
Weather Photo
Weather Photo(KOLD)
By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A ridge of high pressure will push temperatures back above normal this weekend. Expect some easterly breezes through Saturday. A trough brushing by to our north early next week will result in several degrees of cooling, along with locally breezy conditions at times. Another ridge and more warming is expected the second half of the next week along with continued dry conditions.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Breezy to gusty.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy conditions.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy to gusty.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy to gusty.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tucson’s southwest side early Friday, Oct. 15.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on southwest side of Tucson
A man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in...
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death during road rage incident in Tucson
TRAFFIC ALERT: Country Club Road shut down due to sinkhole
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Ajo Way shut down after pedestrian hit
Tucson police are looking for a person of interest in Wednesday's homicide.
Tucson police looking for person of interest in homicide

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy weekend ahead.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Firefighters make progress coralling big California wildfire