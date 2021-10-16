Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High pressure keeps us quiet and slightly warmer for the rest of your weekend

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will climb into the upper-80s for your Sunday. Slightly cooler early next week with elevated winds as a trough brushes north of us. No rain in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy to gusty.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tucson’s southwest side early Friday, Oct. 15.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on southwest side of Tucson
Tucson police are looking for a person of interest in Wednesday's homicide.
Tucson police looking for person of interest in homicide
TRAFFIC ALERT: Country Club Road shut down due to sinkhole
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes were found under a California home. An expert blamed the drought for...
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found under California home
A man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in...
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death during road rage incident in Tucson

Latest News

Weather Photo
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and 90s for your Saturday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy weekend ahead.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021