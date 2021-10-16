FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High pressure keeps us quiet and slightly warmer for the rest of your weekend
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will climb into the upper-80s for your Sunday. Slightly cooler early next week with elevated winds as a trough brushes north of us. No rain in the forecast.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy to gusty.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.