FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High pressure keeps us quiet and slightly warmer for the rest of your weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will climb into the upper-80s for your Sunday. Slightly cooler early next week with elevated winds as a trough brushes north of us. No rain in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy to gusty.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

