Freeway parade highlights importance of “Move Over” law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16, if your plans involve driving on the Loop 202 Red Mountain or Santan freeways, Interstate 10 through Phoenix and Tempe, or the Loop 101 Price Freeway, you might encounter a 100-plus vehicle parade of tow trucks and other incident response vehicles.

For the past several years, to mark National Move Over Day, the Arizona Professional Towing and Recovery Association has organized this parade, creating awareness and educating the public about the importance of Arizona’s “Move Over” law. Overhead message boards along the parade route and statewide will display a message encouraging motorists to “Move Over” when encountering parked vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.

The purpose of Arizona’s “Move Over” law is to keep incident responders, like tow truck operators, ADOT Incident Response Unit crewmembers, law enforcement and others, safe. Often, these responders are assisting stranded or injured motorists on highway shoulders. When drivers “Move Over” one lane, they’re providing the responders a safer environment to work in.

The next time you see a vehicle -- any vehicle, even a passenger car -- stopped on the shoulder with its lights flashing, “Move Over” one lane so the men and women responding to that incident have a safe place to work and can return home to their families at the end of the day.

