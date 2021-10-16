Advertise
Mormons’ Mesa temple opens to visitors before rededication

The temple was shuttered in May 2018 for a major renovation
Mesa Arizona Temple
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (AP) - After being closed for over three years, the oldest Arizona temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opening for five weeks of public visitation in advance of its rededication on Dec. 12. The Mesa temple was shuttered in May 2018 for a major renovation. The visitation period that began Saturday will run through Nov. 20 with tours offered daily except Sundays. Church officials said they anticipate strong interest in the tours and they recommended making advance reservations. After the public visitation period leading up to the rededication, access to the sacred temple then will be limited to church members.

