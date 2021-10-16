Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert Friday in Tennessee, his guitarist told the crowd in a video circulated widely on social media.

In video footage from the performance, Neil can be seen clapping at the edge of the stage with his guitar strapped around him before his fall.

The guitarist later told the crowd at the Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Pigeon Forge about Neil’s injury.

Neil was one of the headliner acts for the three-day music festival. He was playing with his band, not Mötley Crüe.

“The truth is, Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the guitarist told the crowd. “Now that sucks for us and him. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee.”

Eddie Trunk, a host of the music festival, tweeted Friday that Neil was taken to the hospital.

Further updates on his condition were not immediately available Saturday. The agency representing Neil did not immediately return a phone message and email seeking an update.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tucson’s southwest side early Friday, Oct. 15.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on southwest side of Tucson
Tucson police are looking for a person of interest in Wednesday's homicide.
Tucson police looking for person of interest in homicide
TRAFFIC ALERT: Country Club Road shut down due to sinkhole
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes were found under a California home. An expert blamed the drought for...
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found under California home
A man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in...
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death during road rage incident in Tucson

Latest News

Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton to spend 1 more night in California hospital
Ohio police officer remembered at nation’s Capitol
One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police . (Source: KTRK via...
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert...
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage