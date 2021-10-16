Advertise
Tucson Classics Car Show

More than 400 antique, sport, classic and hot rod cars to see
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 15th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show takes place Saturday. The Tucson Rotary tells KOLD News 13 there will be more than 400 antique, sport, classic and hot rod cars to see.

Rotary changes lives, builds Fellowship, Eradicates Polio from the world, gives a helping hand and raises funds for local charities, and lives the motto of Service Above Self. Since our beginning, 1921, Rotary Club of Tucson and its 501(c)(3) foundation has reached out to the community with charitable giving and physical work projects. In 2007, we expanded our efforts to help the less fortunate, starting Tucson Classics Car Show. All net profits are distributed to 501 (c)(3) Non-Profit Charities screened and selected by club members. Funding supports local charities helping more children and young adults realize their potential. This is Rotary’s way of living our motto of “Service Above Self”

Tucson Classics Car Show has granted over $1.7 million to local charities. Money raised from past shows has helped:

  • Children’s literacy
  • Vocational training
  • Women & teens in need
  • Others throughout the community

15th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show

Saturday, October 16, 2021 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Gregory School 3231 N Craycroft Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712

Tickets: $10 (can be purchased at the event) The entrance ticket is also a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 2021 C-8 Corvette Stringray or $50,000 cash or other prizes.

