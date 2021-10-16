Tucson police looking for person of interest in homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide that took place earlier this week.

Officers say they were called on Wednesday, Sept. 13 to the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard for a shooting.

Once police arrived, they say, the discovered the victim, Vincent Sullivan, had been driven to a nearby hospital and died there.

Detectives believe Sullivan had been involved in a confrontation outside before the shooting.

Police on Friday released a video of a person running from the shooting, and are asking anyone who recognizes the person or has information on the case to call 88-CRIME.

