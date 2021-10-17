Advertise
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital

Officials say he was admitted to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19.
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) - Bill Clinton has been released from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection. The 75-year-old former president left University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday morning. Officials say he was admitted to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19. They say he plans to continue his recovery at his home in Chappaqua, New York. Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña had said Saturday that Clinton would remain hospitalized one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics. But he said all health indicators were “trending in the right direction.” An aide to the former president says Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

