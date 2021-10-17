FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and breezy to start the work week
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system will pass north of us nudging our temperatures back down into the low-80s for your Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will bring a warming trend by the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.