FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and breezy to start the work week

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system will pass north of us nudging our temperatures back down into the low-80s for your Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will bring a warming trend by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

