FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy Sunday with cooler temps on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We`ll see cooler temperatures and some locally breezy conditions to start the work week as a system brushes by to our north. High pressure will bring a strong warming trend the second half of the week, with continued dry conditions.

TODAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy to gusty.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

