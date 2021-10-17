FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy Sunday with cooler temps on the way
High pressure will bring a strong warming trend the second half of the week, with continued dry conditions.
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We`ll see cooler temperatures and some locally breezy conditions to start the work week as a system brushes by to our north. High pressure will bring a strong warming trend the second half of the week, with continued dry conditions.
TODAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy to gusty.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
