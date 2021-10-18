Air Force Thunderbirds to visit Fort Huachuca for survey flights

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will visit Fort Huachuca Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 19-21, to conduct survey flights, according to information from the US Army installation, which is one of many being visited by the elite aerial demonstration team for this purpose.

“We are proud to host the Thunderbirds for a visit and look forward to showing them the unique capabilities of our beautiful high desert home,” Garrison Commander Col. Jarrod Moreland said in a news release.

The team will not perform an aerial demonstration during its visit, however, members of the surrounding community may see their distinctive red, white and blue F-16s flying overhead.

The extraordinary skies of Fort Huachuca’s airspace encompass more than 946 square miles. The fort is home to the world’s largest unmanned aircraft training site and supports eight tenant aviation units and six off-site customers. Over 130,000 manned/unmanned flight operations are conducted there each year.

The Thunderbirds conduct performances all around the world demonstrating the elite skills all pilots must possess and the incredible capability of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. Created in 1958, the Thunderbirds are based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

The Thunderbirds are scheduled to participate in the Thunder and Lightning over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, in Tucson, Nov. 6 and 7.

Learn more about the Thunderbirds at www.airforce.com/thunderbirds/overview. Follow them on Facebook or Twitter @AFThunderbirds.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.