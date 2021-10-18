Cochise County authorities investigating fatal shooting in Mescal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after he was shot by his brother-in-law at a home in Mescal Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17, according to authorities.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Schwestak, 56, was shot at a home in the 600 block of Mescal Road.

According to the CCSO, Schwestak’s sister called around 4:30 p.m. and said Schwestak had gone to her home and made threats against her family.

The woman told the CCSO Schwestak “wanted her husband to meet at the Quik Pic insinuating an incident would result if he did.”

The CCSO said Schwestak returned to the home about 10 minutes later and was shot by his brother-in-law, 44-year-old Joshawa Liest. Schwestak died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the CCSO said “the case will be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for review and any charges related to this case.”

