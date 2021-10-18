Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80s with a bit of a breeze!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system will pass north of us nudging our temperatures back down into the low 80s for your Monday and Tuesday along with breezy conditions! High pressure will bring a warming trend by the end of the week bringing us near 90 degrees once again.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead, two injured in vehicle collision on La Canada, Duval Mine Road
Officials: No survivors in plane crash near Arivaca
Tucson Classics Car Show
Tucson Classics Car Show
"Move Over" law
Freeway parade highlights importance of “Move Over” law
Arizona program to help families in need, pay utility bills

Latest News

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and breezy to start the work week
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST OCT. 17, 2021
KOLD evening forecast Oct. 17, 2021
Tucson Sunrise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy Sunday with cooler temps on the way
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High pressure keeps us quiet and slightly warmer for the rest of your weekend