FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80s with a bit of a breeze!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system will pass north of us nudging our temperatures back down into the low 80s for your Monday and Tuesday along with breezy conditions! High pressure will bring a warming trend by the end of the week bringing us near 90 degrees once again.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

