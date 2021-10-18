FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80s with a bit of a breeze!
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system will pass north of us nudging our temperatures back down into the low 80s for your Monday and Tuesday along with breezy conditions! High pressure will bring a warming trend by the end of the week bringing us near 90 degrees once again.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
