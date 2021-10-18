Officials: No survivors in plane crash near Arivaca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and NTSB are investigating a downed aircraft on Sunday, Oct. 17.

According to Tucson Police Air, they helped local Air Traffic Controllers search for an overdue aircraft, which was last seen southeast of Kitt Peak. They located the downed aircraft, landed to search for survivors and found none.

This is an ongoing investigation.

