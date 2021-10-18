Advertise
Officials: No survivors in plane crash near Arivaca

(Tucson Police Air)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and NTSB are investigating a downed aircraft on Sunday, Oct. 17.

According to Tucson Police Air, they helped local Air Traffic Controllers search for an overdue aircraft, which was last seen southeast of Kitt Peak. They located the downed aircraft, landed to search for survivors and found none.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

