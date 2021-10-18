Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Portion of Marsh Station Road, Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead closed because of film crew

The Gabe Zimmerman trailhead is east of Vail, Arizona, along Marsh Station Road.
The Gabe Zimmerman trailhead is east of Vail, Arizona, along Marsh Station Road.(Gerry Loew | Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Access to the Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead east of Vail will be closed Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 18-20, because of a road closure.

A 1.7-mile section of Marsh Station Road will be closed during this time because of the presence of a film crew.

As a result of the road closure, users of McKenzie Ranch Trails Park should use the Marsh Station Road exit off Interstate 10 to access the park.

Arizona Trail users will still be able to cross Marsh Station Road at the marked pedestrian crossing north of Cienega Creek. However, the Arizona Trail bicycle bypass of Cienega Creek via the road bridge may not be available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: No survivors in plane crash near Arivaca
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash at the intersection of La Cañada Drive and...
UPDATE: 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Sahuarita
Tucson Classics Car Show
Tucson Classics Car Show
Tucson police are investigating a shooting at Mission Manor Park that left one person dead on...
Tucson police investigate deadly shooting at Mission Manor Park
"Move Over" law
Freeway parade highlights importance of “Move Over” law

Latest News

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash at the intersection of La Cañada Drive and...
UPDATE: 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Sahuarita
Pima County road closures
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Ajo Way shut down after pedestrian hit
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tucson’s southwest side early Friday, Oct. 15.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on southwest side of Tucson