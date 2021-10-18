Portion of Marsh Station Road, Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead closed because of film crew

VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Access to the Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead east of Vail will be closed Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 18-20, because of a road closure.

A 1.7-mile section of Marsh Station Road will be closed during this time because of the presence of a film crew.

As a result of the road closure, users of McKenzie Ranch Trails Park should use the Marsh Station Road exit off Interstate 10 to access the park.

Arizona Trail users will still be able to cross Marsh Station Road at the marked pedestrian crossing north of Cienega Creek. However, the Arizona Trail bicycle bypass of Cienega Creek via the road bridge may not be available.

