PREVIEW: Parts of minimum wage proposition may be unconstitutional

City Attorney Mike Rankin is questioning parts of Prop 206, which if passed would increase the...
City Attorney Mike Rankin is questioning parts of Prop 206, which if passed would increase the minimum wage in the city of Tucson to $15 per hour.(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In November, Tucson residents will vote on a proposition that could increase the minimum wage in the city to $15 per hour.

If passed, the Tucson Minimum Wage Act will mean around 85,000 workers will get raises.

KOLD Chief Investigator Valerie Cavazos is taking an inside look at the initiative.

She found out there is a lot more at stake than just increasing the minimum wage.

In a memo obtained by KOLD, Tucson City Attorney Mike Rankin is questioning parts of the measure and went so far to call some of them unconstitutional.

Rankin said some of the requirements could put the city, court system and businesses in a tough position.

Learn more about the legal challenges the proposition could face tonight on KOLD News at 6 p.m.

You can watch Valerie’s story live at www.kold.com/live or check back this story later tonight.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

