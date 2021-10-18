Advertise
Tucson police investigate deadly shooting at Mission Manor Park

(Source: KOLD News 13)
Tucson police are investigating a shooting at Mission Manor Park that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 18.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers and detectives from the Tucson Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park.

Police were called to the west side of the park at 6100 S. 12th Avenue just after 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18. First responders from TPD the Tucson Fire Department rendered aid, but the male victim died at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

