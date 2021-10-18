Advertise
UPDATE: Man in custody, victim identified after fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park

Deandre Isaiah Antone faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man faces a murder charge after, police say, he shot and killed another man early Monday, Oct. 18.

Tucson police say they were called around 3:15 a.m. to Mission Manor Park on South 12th Avenue in response to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said, they found 21-year-old Ocean Frederick Washington suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite first responders treating him at the scene, he died there.

According to detectives, there was a large gathering of young adults in vehicles in the parking lot when one vehicle drove onto the lot and began recklessly speeding around the building before firing several rounds, one of which hit Washington, and driving away.

By collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, authorities say, they got a description of the vehicle and suspect. Officers later tracked the vehicle to a home near West Ajo Way and South Valley Road, where they searched the property and detained Deandre Isaiah Antone, 19.

Antone now faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. He was booked into the Pima County Jail.

The shooting is still under investigation, police say., and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911.

