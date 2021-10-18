UPDATE: One dead, two injured in vehicle collision on La Canada, Duval Mine Road
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to officials, one person has died and two people have been taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Green Valley Fire, PCSD, and Sahuarita PD responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of La Canada and Duval Mine Road.
Officials say the road is closed and there is no estimated time for reopening.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.
