Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

UPDATE: One dead, two injured in vehicle collision on La Canada, Duval Mine Road

(Green Valley Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to officials, one person has died and two people have been taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Green Valley Fire, PCSD, and Sahuarita PD responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of La Canada and Duval Mine Road.

Officials say the road is closed and there is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are looking for a person of interest in Wednesday's homicide.
Tucson police looking for person of interest in homicide
Tucson Classics Car Show
Tucson Classics Car Show
"Move Over" law
Freeway parade highlights importance of “Move Over” law
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tucson’s southwest side early Friday, Oct. 15.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on southwest side of Tucson
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes were found under a California home. An expert blamed the drought for...
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found under California home

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Ajo Way shut down after pedestrian hit
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tucson’s southwest side early Friday, Oct. 15.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on southwest side of Tucson
TRAFFIC ALERT: Country Club Road shut down due to sinkhole
Colossal Cave Road is open again after a transformer caught fire late Thursday, Oct. 14.
UPDATE: Colossal Cave Road reopens following transformer fire