UPDATE: One dead, two injured in vehicle collision on La Canada, Duval Mine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to officials, one person has died and two people have been taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Green Valley Fire, PCSD, and Sahuarita PD responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of La Canada and Duval Mine Road.

Officials say the road is closed and there is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

