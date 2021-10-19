Arizona softball season tickets are now available to purchase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Season tickets are up for grabs for the University of Arizona’s 2022 softball season!

Fans interested in purchasing a season ticket can secure their spot HERE online or they can call 520-621-CATS. Prior season ticket holders have until Wednesday, Nov. 17, to renew their tickets.

Infield reserved sections are already sold out, but fans can still purchase spots for Candrea’s Corner as well as becoming eligible for the upgrade process.

After going 41-15 in regular season, the Cats are just off their 24th appearance in the Women’s College World Series. The 2022 team is led by former Olympian and Arizona Softball great, Caitlin Lowe. Lowe will be coaching along with her star assistant coaches Taryne Mowatt-McKinney and Lauren Lapping. Joining them as well are graduate assistant coaches Jessie Harper and Dejah Mulipola.

Three position starts are returning from last year. Janelle Meoño, Carlie Scupin and Hannah Martinez. All-conference selections Hanah Bowen and Sharlize Palacios will make a return as well. Arizona will embrace six newcomers, four freshmen and two transfers to their roster.

Ticket pricing is below.

Type Total Cost

General Admission Adult $75

General Admission Military $67

General Admission Senior/Youth $65

For more, visit HERE .

