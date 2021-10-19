Arizona and Washington take the field this Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats will face off against the Washington Huskies this Friday night at Arizona Stadium.

This Friday at 7:30 p.m. MST the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3) will host the Huskies (2-4, 1-2) as they celebrate UA Champions Day, WONDER, and breast cancer awareness month.

UA Champions Day is to celebrate and acknowledge the success Arizona Athletics has had on and off the field, pitch and court.

WONDER is a partnership between the University of Arizona and Arizona Athletics to highlight all the victorious accomplishments the University has achieved over these last few years.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. with a television broadcast set for ESPN2.

