Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

UPDATE: Deadly crash closes eastbound lanes of Ajo Highway west of Tucson

The crash happened near Milepost 165, which is near South Tucson Estates Parkway, on Tuesday,...
The crash happened near Milepost 165, which is near South Tucson Estates Parkway, on Tuesday, Oct. 19.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eastbound lanes of State Route 86 are closed west of Tucson because of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Tucson Estates.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a pedestrian was struck near Milepost 165, which is near South Tucson Estates Parkway, just before 5 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Camino Verde Road. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Drivers can use Valencia Road as an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Isaiah Antone faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: Man in custody, victim identified after fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park
UPDATE: One fatality in plane crash near Arivaca
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash at the intersection of La Cañada Drive and...
UPDATE: 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Sahuarita
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
A man died after he was shot by his brother-in-law at a home in Mescal Sunday afternoon,...
Cochise County authorities investigating fatal shooting in Mescal

Latest News

Danger in the dark: residents say unlit road is a safety issue for drivers and wildlife
Danger in the dark: residents say unlit road is a safety issue for drivers and wildlife
Road rage rising
Road rage rising
The Gabe Zimmerman trailhead is east of Vail, Arizona, along Marsh Station Road.
Portion of Marsh Station Road, Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead closed because of film crew
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash at the intersection of La Cañada Drive and...
UPDATE: 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Sahuarita