UPDATE: Deadly crash closes eastbound lanes of Ajo Highway west of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eastbound lanes of State Route 86 are closed west of Tucson because of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Tucson Estates.

*SR 86 CLOSURE, please share*

SR 86 EB west of Tucson: All eastbound lanes are closed for a crash at MP 165.



Check your route before you head out with the ADOT Alerts and AZ511 apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM#tucson #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/VblTx4Fl6t — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 19, 2021

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a pedestrian was struck near Milepost 165, which is near South Tucson Estates Parkway, just before 5 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Camino Verde Road. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Drivers can use Valencia Road as an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as details become available.

