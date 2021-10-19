Advertise
Drivers warned of Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigation near La Cholla and Orange Grove

Crime scene tape
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of La Cholla and Orange Grove.

Details are limited, but deputies are in the area for an investigation near Montrose and La Briego.

KOLD is sending a crew to the scene and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

