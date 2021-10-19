FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 80s are here to stay!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds in over the region through the next several days. This will result in warmer daytime temperatures by the end of the week. Next week, we’re watching a system that will pass north of the area that could bring our next chance for precipitation. We’ll have to wait and see!

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

