FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 80s are here to stay!
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds in over the region through the next several days. This will result in warmer daytime temperatures by the end of the week. Next week, we’re watching a system that will pass north of the area that could bring our next chance for precipitation. We’ll have to wait and see!
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
