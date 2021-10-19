FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quick cool down to start out the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weather system passing north of the area will continue to bring some breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. High pressure aloft will build back over the region behind this system by Wednesday. This weather feature will result in warmer daytime temperatures by Thursday and Friday. Thereafter, another system will pass north of the area bringing some elevated wind speeds and a drop in high temperatures over the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

