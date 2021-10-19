Pima County supervisors pass vaccine mandate guidelines for employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Oct. 19, passed the following points to be used in implementing a vaccine mandate policy.

Based on information that will be provided by the county administrator on employee groups, the language may be brought back to the board for ratification at its next meeting.

The following language was approved by a 4-1 vote:

Vaccines are mandatory for only employees who work with vulnerable populations.

Must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1, 2022, if not then the employee will receive disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment.

For those who don’t work with vulnerable populations:

Incentive: $300 one-time payment plus three days of annual leave.

Disincentive: $45.51 per pay period medical insurance premium.

Must be vaccinated for promotion or transfer/change in position at a higher rate of pay.

All new hires must be vaccinated.

Outside employment and off-duty employment disallowed for unvaccinated employees.

The members and their votes:

Sharon Bronson - Yes

Adelita Grijalva - Yes

Rex Scott - Yes

Matt Heinz - Yes

Steve Christy - No

Christy called for an option where no one is mandated to be vaccinated, but the motion failed.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.