Ranchers called to round up bull roaming Rita Ranch
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police responded to reports of a bull roaming Rita Ranch near Mesquite Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
According to a tweet from Officer Frank Magos, the animal was spotted near East Rita Road and South Zircon Crystal.
Ranchers were headed to the scene to help corral the bull, Magos said, and the animal was later captured, but details of capture were not immediately available.
