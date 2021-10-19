Ranchers called to round up bull roaming Rita Ranch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police responded to reports of a bull roaming Rita Ranch near Mesquite Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

According to a tweet from Officer Frank Magos, the animal was spotted near East Rita Road and South Zircon Crystal.

If you're out east "steer" clear of E. Rita Rd/S. Zircon Crystal. Ofc. Cleary & CSO Booster found themselves trying to corral a bull this morning. Ranchers are on their way to help out. @OperationsEast pic.twitter.com/mEFPNSVzZH — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) October 19, 2021

Ranchers were headed to the scene to help corral the bull, Magos said, and the animal was later captured, but details of capture were not immediately available.

