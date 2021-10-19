Advertise
Ranchers called to round up bull roaming Rita Ranch

Police respond to a bull roaming the streets in Rita Ranch on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Police respond to a bull roaming the streets in Rita Ranch on Tuesday, Oct. 19.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:38 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police responded to reports of a bull roaming Rita Ranch near Mesquite Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

According to a tweet from Officer Frank Magos, the animal was spotted near East Rita Road and South Zircon Crystal.

Ranchers were headed to the scene to help corral the bull, Magos said, and the animal was later captured, but details of capture were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Danger in the dark: residents say unlit road is a safety issue for drivers and wildlife
