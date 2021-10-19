Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
KOLD Heroes
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Rep. Fortenberry indicted; accused of lying to FBI during campaign finance investigation

The Nebraska Republican says he was unaware a foreign national had made donations to his campaign.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects FBI indictment
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects FBI indictment(Gray DC)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Nebraska Republican was indicted Tuesday over a campaign finance investigation he was questioned about years ago.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s team released a YouTube video earlier Tuesday, where the congressman explained he was expecting an indictment. The video shows the congressman in a pickup truck along with his wife and dog, telling viewers he’s being accused of lying to the FBI.

“We’re shocked,” Rep. Fortenberry said in the video.

Jeff Fortenberry, in disbelief, said he cooperated with FBI agents after it was uncovered a foreign national made donations to his campaign through California donors years ago.

Fortenberry claimed he did not know the tens of thousands of dollars came from a foreign source, and told the FBI as much when they questioned him. But now, he is facing charges.

“I feel so personally betrayed,” Fortenberry said in the YouTube video. “We thought we were trying to help.”

The Republican and his wife Celeste argued this is a politically motivated effort despite the investigation originating under President Trump.

We reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Central District of California who sent us a copy of the indictment and confirmed Fortenberry is charged with concealing information and making false statements to federal authorities who were investigating foreign donations in 2016.

We also reached out to Fortenberry’s California-based legal team who rejected our request for an interview through the Fortenberry campaign.

Brendan Fischer from the Campaign Legal Center acknowledges a lot is currently unknown in this investigation, including what Fortenberry is accused of lying about.

Fischer said Fortenberry’s awareness in accepting foreign funds is a separate question from whether he was forthcoming with the FBI. But he noted this is yet another example of foreign actors trying to impact U.S. elections - even if the candidates say they aren’t aware.

“We’ve seen any number of wealthy special interests, both foreign and domestic, trying to find new ways to buy influence and trying to push the legal envelope with the expectation that they will get away with it,” Fischer said.

The indictment says through his attorney, Fortenberry has agreed to appear for an arraignment on Wednesday in United States District Court in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Isaiah Antone faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: Man in custody, victim identified after fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park
UPDATE: One fatality in plane crash near Arivaca
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash at the intersection of La Cañada Drive and...
UPDATE: 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Sahuarita
A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
City Attorney Mike Rankin is questioning parts of Prop 206, which if passed would increase the...
Tucson City Attorney: Parts of minimum wage initiative are unconstitutional

Latest News

Chris Magnus testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on his nomination to be the next...
Tucson police chief faces tough questioning from Senate committee in bid to lead CBP
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
Settling the fight for $15
Minimum wage Proposition 206 on Tucson ballot
Settling the fight for $15
Settling the fight for $15