Tucson gives city employees deadline to get vaccinated or face termination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to require all city employees get the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 1 or face termination.

As of last week, around 300 employees had not been vaccinated or received an exemption. The Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department each had under 100 employees who were not in compliance.

On Aug. 16, the council passed an ordinance implementing a vaccine mandate for its nearly 4,000 employees. Initially, the employees were facing five-day suspensions and other punishments like restrictions on promotions and business travel.

But some council members, like Ward 6′s Steve Kozachik, thought the ordinance didn’t go far enough.

Last week, Kozachik told KOLD some of those facing the suspensions were “wearing it as a badge of honor” and “laughing at us,” which is why he believed the city needed to get serious.

According to a memo, the breakdown of the 300 employees is as follows:

About 73 did not receive the vaccine by Aug. 24 and did not request any exemption

About 50 failed to provide any proof of vaccination status

About 180 did not get the vaccine by Oct. 5 after their exemption request was denied

