Tucson police investigating attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Tucson bank.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at a bank on Speedway Boulevard after, they say, someone tried to rob it on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

According to officers, the attempted robbery took place at the Wells Fargo on 1701 East Speedway Boulevard.

As of that afternoon, authorities said, no arrests had been made.

People nearby had ben placed in lockdown. Police said around 3:30 p.m. that it had likely already been lifted, or would be soon.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

