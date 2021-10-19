Tucson police seeking new leads in fatal June car crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After exhausting all leads from a car crash that killed a man in June, Tucson police are seeking new information.

Detectives say they are looking for a silver or gray, four-door passenger vehicle that was involved in the wreck. They believe the vehicle is a Hyundai Elantra GT that now has damage to the front passenger side bumper.

On Friday, June 11, authorities say, they were called around 6 p.m. to a wreck near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd street, where they found the driver of a white Camaro seriously injured.

The driver, 25-year-old Michael Perkins, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

According to detectives, the Camaro and the silver car had been headed south on Craycroft when they collided and the driver of the silver car left the scene.

Anyone who has information on the wreck is urged to call 88-CRIME.

