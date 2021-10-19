UA Women’s Basketball take a spot in Associated Press preseason college basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona women’s basketball rank No. 22 in the annual Associated Press preseason college basketball poll.

The wildcats placed 12th last season with 385 points overall. This year they take the 22nd spot with 135 points total.

South Carolina takes first place with 705 points, UConn with 696 points and Stanford taking third with 682 total points.

Below are The Associated Press’ top 25 teams for the 2021-22 preseason basketball poll.

School Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (14) 705 6

2. UConn (10) 696 1

3. Stanford (5) 682 2

4. Maryland 632 7

5. NC State 589 3

6. Louisville 575 8

7. Baylor 522 5

8. Indiana 521 12

9. Iowa 513 -

10. Oregon 479 23

11. Michigan 403 16

12. Iowa St. 376 -

13. Kentucky 368 18

14. Oregon St. 273 -

15. Tennessee 244 13

16. Florida St. 231 -

17. Ohio St. 197 22

17. Georgia Tech 197 -

19. West Virginia 192 17

20. UCLA 175 9

21. South Florida 146 19

22. Arizona 135 11

23. Texas A&M 123 4

24. Virginia Tech 98 -

25. Texas 79 -

