UA Women’s Basketball take a spot in Associated Press preseason college basketball poll

Women's Basketball
Women's Basketball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Javier Lopez and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona women’s basketball rank No. 22 in the annual Associated Press preseason college basketball poll.

The wildcats placed 12th last season with 385 points overall. This year they take the 22nd spot with 135 points total.

South Carolina takes first place with 705 points, UConn with 696 points and Stanford taking third with 682 total points.

Below are The Associated Press’ top 25 teams for the 2021-22 preseason basketball poll.

School     Pts      Prv

1. South Carolina (14)       705       6

2. UConn (10)           696       1

3. Stanford (5)             682       2

4. Maryland            632       7

5. NC State            589       3

6. Louisville             575       8

7. Baylor         522       5

8. Indiana           521       12

9. Iowa         513       -

10. Oregon             479       23

11. Michigan            403       16

12. Iowa St.         376       -

13. Kentucky             368       18

14. Oregon St.           273       -

15. Tennessee        244       13

16. Florida St.            231       -

17. Ohio St.         197       22

17. Georgia Tech          197       -

19. West Virginia        192       17

20. UCLA         175       9

21. South Florida           146       19

22. Arizona       135       11

23. Texas A&M         123       4

24. Virginia Tech         98       -

25. Texas           79       -

For more, visit https://arizonawildcats.com/sports/womens-basketball

