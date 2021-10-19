Wildcats baseball season tickets now on sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022 Arizona Baseball season tickets at Hi Corbett Field are now available for purchase.

If you are interested in defending the Pac-12 Champions, you can secure your seat by purchasing your season ticket online HERE or by calling 520-621-CATS.

With the 2022 season schedule coming at a later date, it is expected to open at Hi Corbett Field on Thursday, Feb. 24. With an upwards of 30 home games to come.

With over 60,000 Wildcat fans, the Wildcats have led the West Coast in attendance records three times within recent years. Creating one of the most electric home fields in college baseball.

Wildcats will take the field with first-year head coach Chip Hale. Hale was hired to lead the program in July. His staff includes associate head coach Dave Lawn, assistant coach Trip Couch, volunteer assistant coach Toby DeMello, director of player development Tyler Coolbaugh, undergraduate assistant Brian Anderson and director of baseball operations Will Gaines.

Arizona brings back a handful of veteran players from last year’s College World Series-caliber roster that includes catcher Daniel Susac, left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin and right-handed pitcher Chandler Murphy. These veterans are welcomed back with an incoming group of freshmen and transfers that ranked as the No. 34 recruiting class by Collegiate Baseball.

Ticket pricing is below.

Type Total Cost

Reserved Adult - $180

Reserved Senior (55+) / Youth (3-12) - $140

Reserved Faculty / Staff / Military - $162

General Admission Adult$115General Admission Senior (55+) / Youth (3-12) - $100

General Admission Faculty / Staff / Military - $100

Student Fee / ZonaZoo Pass Holders - INCLUDED

For more, visit HERE .

