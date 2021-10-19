Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Wildcats baseball season tickets now on sale

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Javier Lopez and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022 Arizona Baseball season tickets at Hi Corbett Field are now available for purchase.

If you are interested in defending the Pac-12 Champions, you can secure your seat by purchasing your season ticket online HERE or by calling 520-621-CATS.

With the 2022 season schedule coming at a later date, it is expected to open at Hi Corbett Field on Thursday, Feb. 24. With an upwards of 30 home games to come.

With over 60,000 Wildcat fans, the Wildcats have led the West Coast in attendance records three times within recent years. Creating one of the most electric home fields in college baseball.

Wildcats will take the field with first-year head coach Chip Hale. Hale was hired to lead the program in July. His staff includes associate head coach Dave Lawn, assistant coach Trip Couch, volunteer assistant coach Toby DeMello, director of player development Tyler Coolbaugh, undergraduate assistant Brian Anderson and director of baseball operations Will Gaines.

Arizona brings back a handful of veteran players from last year’s College World Series-caliber roster that includes catcher Daniel Susac, left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin and right-handed pitcher Chandler Murphy. These veterans are welcomed back with an incoming group of freshmen and transfers that ranked as the No. 34 recruiting class by Collegiate Baseball.

Ticket pricing is below.

Type Total Cost

Reserved Adult - $180

Reserved Senior (55+) / Youth (3-12) - $140

Reserved Faculty / Staff / Military - $162

General Admission Adult$115General Admission Senior (55+) / Youth (3-12) - $100

General Admission Faculty / Staff / Military - $100

Student Fee / ZonaZoo Pass Holders - INCLUDED

For more, visit HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Isaiah Antone faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: Man in custody, victim identified after fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park
UPDATE: One fatality in plane crash near Arivaca
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash at the intersection of La Cañada Drive and...
UPDATE: 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Sahuarita
A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
City Attorney Mike Rankin is questioning parts of Prop 206, which if passed would increase the...
Tucson City Attorney: Parts of minimum wage initiative are unconstitutional

Latest News

2022 softball season tickets are now on sale.
Arizona softball season tickets are now available to purchase
Women's Basketball
UA women’s basketball team ranked No. 22 in preseason poll
Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich looks on during the first half of an NCAA college...
Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing COVID vaccine
Arizona Cardinals continue undefeated streak, defeating Cleveland Browns 37-14