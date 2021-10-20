Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
Deandre Isaiah Antone faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: Man in custody, victim identified after fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park
Two people were shot near Dodge Boulevard and Glenn Street in Tucson Tuesday, Oct. 19.
UPDATE: Woman dies after shooting near Dodge and Glenn in Tucson
A false alarm led to a heavy presence by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department near La Cholla...
UPDATE: False alarm leads to heavy PCSD presence near La Cholla, Orange Grove
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Tucson bank.
Tucson police investigating attempted robbery

Latest News

A new probe adds to several legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump and his...
Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
QAnon figure running for congress in Arizona to fix elections
Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers
A week after PNC Bank finished converting 2.6 million BBVA customers to PNC systems, some...
Problems persist for some PNC customers in Arizona following BBVA acquisition