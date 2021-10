TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a suspect after a woman was stabbed at a Tucson park early Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was stabbed and transported to a local hospital.

The TPD said officers are searching a park near Ajo Way and Mission Road.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.