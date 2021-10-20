FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly nights and warm daytime highs
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring a strong warming trend starting Thursday with dry conditions through the weekend. Another system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.