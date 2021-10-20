Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures by the end of the work week

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - high pressure will build in pushing daytime highs into the upper-80s to low-90s. Our next storm system will impact southern Arizona by early next week producing breezy winds and cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said no suspects are in custody following a fatal road-rage...
UPDATE: Suspects sought in road-rage shooting near Dodge and Glenn
A woman was stabbed at Kennedy Park near Ajo Way and Mission Road in Tucson early Wednesday,...
Armed suspect on loose after woman stabbed at Tucson park
Deandre Isaiah Antone faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: Man in custody, victim identified after fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park
A false alarm led to a heavy presence by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department near La Cholla...
UPDATE: False alarm leads to heavy PCSD presence near La Cholla, Orange Grove

Latest News

KOLD First Alert forecast, Wednesday, Oct. 20
KOLD First Alert forecast, Wednesday, Oct. 20
The Madera Fire burning in the Santa Rita Mountains was started late Tuesday, Oct. 19.
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Madera Canyon in Santa Ritas
KOLD FOrecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weather for the rest of the week!
KOLD FOrecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 20th