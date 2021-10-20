FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures by the end of the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - high pressure will build in pushing daytime highs into the upper-80s to low-90s. Our next storm system will impact southern Arizona by early next week producing breezy winds and cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

