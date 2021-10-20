Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weather for the rest of the week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring a warming trend starting today with dry conditions through the weekend. Another system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
Deandre Isaiah Antone faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: Man in custody, victim identified after fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park
A false alarm led to a heavy presence by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department near La Cholla...
UPDATE: False alarm leads to heavy PCSD presence near La Cholla, Orange Grove
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Tucson bank.
Tucson police investigating attempted robbery
Two people were shot near Dodge Boulevard and Glenn Street in Tucson Tuesday, Oct. 19.
UPDATE: Woman dies after shooting near Dodge and Glenn in Tucson

Latest News

KOLD FOrecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 20th
Tucson Sunset
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly nights and warm daytime highs
KOLD First Alert forecast, Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 19
KOLD First Alert forecast, Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 19
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 19th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 80s are here to stay!