FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weather for the rest of the week!
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring a warming trend starting today with dry conditions through the weekend. Another system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
