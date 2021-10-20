FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weather for the rest of the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring a warming trend starting today with dry conditions through the weekend. Another system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

