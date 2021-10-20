Advertise
George Strait Tribute Concert set for Saturday

Canoa Ranch is hosting a George Strait tribute concert.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Historic Canoa Ranch will host an outdoor George Strait Tribute Concert on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to Pima County officials, gates open at 3 p.m. and the tribute band, Strait Country, starts playing at 4 p.m. Guests are urged to bring a blanket or a folding chair.

The concert is sponsored by Friends of the Canoa Parks. Canoa Ranch is located at 5375 South I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley.

Tickets are $22 at the door, and can be bought online here.

