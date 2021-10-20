Advertise
Haunting Halloween as staffing shortages and supply chain issues impact local businesses

By Megan McNeil
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Holiday shopping and gathering is more than just Thanksgiving and Christmas, but shortages across the board are causing some haunting for local businesses.

COVID-19 delays, shipping delays, staffing shortages and more, going to your frightful sights might be spooky this year.

“We haven’t gotten all our stuff we’ve ordered,” said Renee Cloutier with The Gaslight Costume Shoppe. “Just our uniforms that we have to supply for next door the theater and the diner, it’s January, can’t get anything ‘til January. So, a lot of the merchandise I ordered to resale a lot of that is back ordered.”

Over at the Gaslight Costume Shoppe, their shelves are filled with costumes for any occasion, and they’ve seen people heading in the store for just what they have. Crowds returning to their normal size after a bit of a slump in 2020.

“The beginning of the month was a little slower, but it’s really picking up,” said Cloutier.

However, shipping delays may cut some costumes short. Trendy costumes that gain popularity in the months leading up to Halloween are hard to get in with clogs in the supply chain. Luckily, it seems to be the only issue facing the Gaslight Costume Shoppe. Fortunately, they at least were able to hire extra folks to keep up with the high demand.

“This year, we had to beef up a little bit so luckily I had some people just walk in,” said Cloutier.

Something the Marana Pumpkin Patch is still needing. Even with the hundreds of people they employ, they are still down about five dozen people and currently still hiring in mid-October.

“We really, really stepped-up hiring,” said Jon Post, owner, Marana Pumpkin Patch. “We’ve been boosting adds on social media and what not.”

Plus, they’re seeing a higher a demand. Over the last weekend they had such a big crowd, they were urging people to come another day. It’s something they said pumpkin patches across the US are seeing as people are ready to get out and about.

Now, they’re capping attendance and doing online ONLY tickets, a big change mid-season to deal with crowds and staffing, so you’ll need to plan ahead.

“It got busy enough that we felt like we needed to make some changes for the experience not only for our customers but for our employees and the business itself.” Post said.

The Marana Pumpkin Patch said their Christmas Express will also be online tickets only, so make sure to plan ahead before you go.

