Investigation finds Gilbert mayor did not violate ethics rules

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson has been cleared of any wrongdoing after several residents filed ethics complaints in June. An independent investigation found that Peterson did not violate any town ethics rules but showed poor judgment in some situations.

At Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, several residents called for Peterson to resign from office, while others strongly supported the mayor. “It is simply an ethics complaint. You can’t fire her over an ethics complaint; all you can do is censure her. Please censure her,” said one resident at the meeting.

In June, several residents emailed Peterson concerned about a proposal to rezone and expand an apartment complex planned for the “Morrison Ranch” neighborhood. According to the report from the independent investigation, neighbors complained that Peterson was too close with the developer, the Morrison family, and the land’s current owner, creating a conflict of interest.

Residents said one member of the family ran the mayor’s campaign and made campaign contributions. Peterson was also accused of creating a toxic work environment by refusing to let a resident speak at a Town Council meeting and shortening the time citizens were allowed to speak. The investigation report said Peterson “exercised poor judgment in a few instances” but did not violate any ethic codes.

The Gilbert Town Council on Tuesday night, Oct. 19, heard both sides from residents. The mayor addressed the council at the meeting and apologized. “There was never any malice in any of the choices I made. My heart and soul go into this community every single day. I am committed to always doing what is best for Gilbert. I have served this community for over 20 years without any previous incidents,” said Peterson. “I especially owe my husband a great deal of gratitude for what he has been dragged through and for what this has done to our family.”

Following the meeting, Peterson’s office released this statement to Arizona’s Family:

“After several difficult months, I’m very pleased to have the ethics complaints behind me, the council members and our community. I apologize to the residents of Gilbert and my fellow council members. There was never any malice in any choices made, my heart and soul go into this community every single day.

“At this time the residents, council members, town employees and I need to put this vitriol aside and go back to working together.

“At last night’s council meeting I was touched as a former councilman, veteran, and realtor all came to speak in support of our Town, leadership, and show support for the transportation bond on the ballot. Serving the residents of this Town is the honor of a lifetime, and I will never stop fighting for all the residents of Gilbert. We may not always agree on every issue, but we all want what is best for our Town.

“We need to all move forward together.”

The council voted unanimously to accept the recommendations of the report including the recommendation not to file any formal actions against Peterson.

