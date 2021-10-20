Man, woman found shot near Dodge and Glenn in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were shot near Dodge Boulevard and Glenn Street in Tucson Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive around 4:30 p.m.

The TPD said a man and woman were shot and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no information about a suspect is available at this time.

