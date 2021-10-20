Marana raises sales tax for new community center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Town Council on Tuesday, Oct. 19 passed an ordinance to raise sales tax in order to garner funds for a new community and aquatic center.

The measure raises taxes by a half cent, bringing the city’s total sales tax to 2.5%.

Plans for the community center include a 55,000-square-foot facility with an indoor gym, fitness area, meeting rooms, competition pool and a splash pad.

A start date for the project has not been announced, but the center will be located near Marana Main Street and Bill Gaudette Drive.

