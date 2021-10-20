Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

PREVIEW: Pima County has new eyes in the sky

Pima County sheriff's deputies are adding two Cessna airplanes to their fleet.
Pima County sheriff's deputies are adding two Cessna airplanes to their fleet.(KOLD News 13)
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are new eyes in the sky over Pima County.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has two new and improved planes to help them fight crime and KOLD Chief Investigator Valerie Cavazos got an exclusive look.

Planes are considered the unsung heroes in law enforcement air support. Helicopters, which are seen by the community, usually get the glory.

The fixed-wing planes on the other hand are stealthier. They fly high in the sky and stay in the background.

The PCSD bought two Cessna planes to replace its old one. One of them is already here and operational with the other is still on the way.

Are these new multimillion-dollar planes worth the upgrade? Will they make Pima County a safer place to live?

Valerie will show you tonight at 10 p.m.

You can watch her story at www.kold.com/live or you can check this story later tonight.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Isaiah Antone faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: Man in custody, victim identified after fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park
UPDATE: One fatality in plane crash near Arivaca
A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash at the intersection of La Cañada Drive and...
UPDATE: 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Sahuarita
A false alarm led to a heavy presence by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department near La Cholla...
UPDATE: False alarm leads to heavy PCSD presence near La Cholla, Orange Grove

Latest News

The Marana Pumpkin Patch said their Christmas Express will also be online tickets only, so make...
Haunting Halloween as staffing shortages and supply chain issues impact local businesses
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
Holiday shopping and gathering is more than just Thanksgiving and Christmas, but shortages...
Haunting Halloween as staffing shortages and supply chain issues impact local businesses
Anyone in the community can submit the names of loved ones to get them placed on the virtual...
United Way launches virtual memorial for those lost during pandemic