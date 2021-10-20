Advertise
Problems persist for some PNC customers in Arizona following BBVA acquisition

A week after PNC Bank finished converting 2.6 million BBVA customers to PNC systems, some...
A week after PNC Bank finished converting 2.6 million BBVA customers to PNC systems, some Arizonans are still struggling to access their bank accounts.(AZ Family)
By Susan Campbell
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3 On Your Side) - A week after PNC Bank finished converting 2.6 million BBVA customers to PNC systems, some Arizonans are still struggling to access their bank accounts, 3 On Your Side has learned.

PNC announced a deal to acquire BBVA USA last year. Marcey Zwiebel, the director of corporate public relations for PNC Bank, says a “significant portion” of its new customers started using PNC products immediately after the conversion. But some consumer and business clients said they were locked out of accounts or couldn’t see their transactions.

Mary Kostrivas, a Scottsdale business owner and former BBVA customer, said she has not been able to access 32 accounts, despite multiple emails and phone calls for customer support. Her company, ZDI, builds and manages office buildings.

“You’ve got water, sewer, electric, all of these things that you have to pay. I can’t see anything. We are paralyzed,” Kostrivas said. “All your credentials were supposed to work. It was supposed to be seamless. No.”

It’s not just business accounts. As 3 On Your Side reported last week, Christina Gilmer says she was locked out of her personal banking account.

“Our account is overdrawn due to transactions that had already posted or cleared before the merger, however, they are currently showing as pending on the PNC website,” Gilmer said. “So, essentially, they are holding up quite a bit of our money.” Gilmer also said she was unable to view transactions that were made before the merger.

When 3 On Your Side first reported the complaints, Zwiebel said there were no systemic issues. Despite additional complaints, Zwiebel reiterated on Tuesday, “...we are not experiencing systemic issues in conjunction with the conversion, so we are working to help customers 1:1 who are experiencing difficulties... We truly want to help our customers who may need it.”

On its website, PNC acknowledged long wait times for its call-in customer service.

Kostrivas says the damage has already been done. “I find myself speechless. I am a breast cancer survivor. I am not a defeat-able person, but this is making me nuts,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

