Two West Nile Virus deaths reported in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Pinal County Public Health, two deaths have been reported due to the West Nile Virus.

In both of the cases, the victims were over 80 years of age with other health conditions.

So far, Public Health has seen 46 confirmed cases and 61 potential cases under investigation. Officials say this is consistent with what has been seen across the state after a heavy monsoon season that allowed mosquitoes to spread the disease.

Officials urge that while temperatures are dropping, the dangers of the virus are still present.

“This has been an unusually challenging West Nile Virus season,” commented Chris Reimus, Division Manager for Environmental Health. “Even though it is cooling down and the season is coming to an end, it is important that people remain vigilant in avoiding mosquitoes and preventing mosquito breeding.”

West Nile Virus can cause a mild illness that lasts for a few days or a more serious condition that affects the central nervous system. The risk of developing a more serious disease increases with age, compromised immune status, and presence of comorbidities.

Arizona has an above-average incidence of neuro-invasive disease caused by West Nile Virus at greater than 0.75 cases per 100,000 population.

Officials also urge those who have had a recent mosquito exposure and experience symptoms like fever, fatigue, joint pains, stiff neck, or altered mental state, to consult your healthcare provider.

