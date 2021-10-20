Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Two West Nile Virus deaths reported in Pinal County

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Pinal County Public Health, two deaths have been reported due to the West Nile Virus.

In both of the cases, the victims were over 80 years of age with other health conditions.

So far, Public Health has seen 46 confirmed cases and 61 potential cases under investigation. Officials say this is consistent with what has been seen across the state after a heavy monsoon season that allowed mosquitoes to spread the disease.

Officials urge that while temperatures are dropping, the dangers of the virus are still present.

“This has been an unusually challenging West Nile Virus season,” commented Chris Reimus, Division Manager for Environmental Health. “Even though it is cooling down and the season is coming to an end, it is important that people remain vigilant in avoiding mosquitoes and preventing mosquito breeding.”

West Nile Virus can cause a mild illness that lasts for a few days or a more serious condition that affects the central nervous system. The risk of developing a more serious disease increases with age, compromised immune status, and presence of comorbidities.

Arizona has an above-average incidence of neuro-invasive disease caused by West Nile Virus at greater than 0.75 cases per 100,000 population.

Officials also urge those who have had a recent mosquito exposure and experience symptoms like fever, fatigue, joint pains, stiff neck, or altered mental state, to consult your healthcare provider.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said no suspects are in custody following a fatal road-rage...
UPDATE: Suspects sought in road-rage shooting near Dodge and Glenn
A woman was stabbed at Kennedy Park near Ajo Way and Mission Road in Tucson early Wednesday,...
Armed suspect on loose after woman stabbed at Tucson park
Deandre Isaiah Antone faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: Man in custody, victim identified after fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park
A false alarm led to a heavy presence by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department near La Cholla...
UPDATE: False alarm leads to heavy PCSD presence near La Cholla, Orange Grove

Latest News

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Minority Whip John Thune,...
Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill
Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
The Tucson Police Department said no suspects are in custody following a fatal road-rage...
UPDATE: Suspects sought in road-rage shooting near Dodge and Glenn