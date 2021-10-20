UPDATE: Man charged in fatal road-rage shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 30-year-old man faces numerous charges after, police say, he fatally shot a woman and injured a man in a road-rage incident near Dodge and Glenn in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Tucson Police Department said Justin Clark Nichols faces charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and endangerment. Nichols was booked into the Pima County Jail, where he remained Thursday night.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, officers said, they found and detained Nichols at a hotel in the 1500 block of South Freeway. There, they also reportedly found a motorcycle used in the shooting, which was reported stolen.

On Tuesday, police got numerous 911 calls about a shooting in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive, where they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Banner University Medical Center, where 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti was pronounced dead.

The man who was shot is expected to recover from his injuries.

Tucson Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a fatal road-rage shooting in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 19. (Tucson Police Department)

The TPD said the two were traveling through a neighborhood when they got involved in a road-rage incident with two people on a motorcycle and one of those people shot them.

One of the suspects on the motorcycle fired at the victims before speeding off, according to the TPD.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.