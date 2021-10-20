Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

US 60 set to close between Superior, Miami on Oct. 25

US 60 will close on Oct. 25 because of continued construction on the Pinto Creek Bridge.
US 60 will close on Oct. 25 because of continued construction on the Pinto Creek Bridge.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOBE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - US 60 will close between Superior and Miami between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, while crews continue work to remove the old Pinto Creek Bridge.

US 60 will close on Oct. 25 because of continued construction on the Pinto Creek Bridge.
US 60 will close on Oct. 25 because of continued construction on the Pinto Creek Bridge.(Arizona Department of Transportation)

During the closure, US 60 traffic will be detoured to SR 177 in Superior and SR 77 in Globe. The detour includes a 10% grade and will significantly increase travel time. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure locations.

Drivers on US 60 with a destination between SR 177 and Top-of-the-World west of Pinto Creek or between Miami and Pinto Valley Mine Road east of Pinto Creek will be allowed to pass. However, no vehicles will be allowed between Top-of-the-World and Pinto Valley Mine Road.

Traffic shifted to the newly constructed bridge over Pinto Creek on Sept. 17. The old bridge was opened in 1949 with an estimated lifespan of 50 years.

Drivers should expect periodic lane restrictions and delays in the area through the rest of 2021 as crews continue to remove the bridge and restore the project site to its natural state.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
Deandre Isaiah Antone faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: Man in custody, victim identified after fatal shooting at Mission Manor Park
Two people were shot near Dodge Boulevard and Glenn Street in Tucson Tuesday, Oct. 19.
UPDATE: Woman dies after shooting near Dodge and Glenn in Tucson
A false alarm led to a heavy presence by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department near La Cholla...
UPDATE: False alarm leads to heavy PCSD presence near La Cholla, Orange Grove
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Tucson bank.
Tucson police investigating attempted robbery

Latest News

Pima County road closures
A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
Danger in the dark: residents say unlit road is a safety issue for drivers and wildlife
Danger in the dark: residents say unlit road is a safety issue for drivers and wildlife
Road rage rising
Road rage rising