UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Madera Canyon in Santa Ritas

The Madera Fire burning in the Santa Rita Mountains was started late Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The Madera Fire burning in the Santa Rita Mountains was started late Tuesday, Oct. 19.(Coronado National Forest)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wildfire is burning near Madera Canyon in the Santa Ritas Wednesday, Oct. 20.

According to the Coronado National Forest, the Madera Fire has burned four to five acres and about 50 people are battling the blaze.

The Madera Canyon started on the western slope of the Santa Rita Mountains around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CNF spokesperson Celena R. Soto said Super and Baldy trails are closed due to the fire.

